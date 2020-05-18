Paul Ronald Vance, 76, passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 in Summit Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Vance and Edna Maie Harrelson Vance; brothers, Ed, Richard, and James Vance and an infant brother; and second wife, Connie Sue Vance.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Una Coles Vance; sons, Chad (Amelia) Vance and Matthew(Katie) Vance; daughter, Paula Vance Ballinger; grandchildren: Jackson, Benjamin, and Luke Vance; Hudson and Sawyer Vance, and Mason Ballinger; brothers, David (Susie) Vance, Joe(Patsy) Vance, Thomas (Kyle) Vance and Jerry (Sandra) Vance; sisters, Ella Sue(David) Midgett, June (Larry) Parkerson, Charlotte (Ronald) Jones, and Alice(Billy Jack) Tubb; step-children, Jeff Matlock, Jackie Dale Brown, and Pamela (Sammy) White; step-grandchildren, Lyla and Alec Brown, Destinee Porter, C.J. Porter, and Tony Brown; step- great-grandchildren, Kylen Davis and Brinleigh Reeves; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Vance was an Army National Guard Veteran, a retired employee of TRW serving 38 years, and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church for 47 years.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 19 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. in the Hillcrest Baptist Church. Bro. John Ferguson,
Bro. Shane Ray, and Bro. Rob Amason will officiate the service. Interment to follow in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens, Hartsville, Tenn.
Active pallbearers, Jackson Vance, Benjamin Vance, Mason Ballinger, Harry Sandidge, Eugene Bringhurst, Jody Vance, and honorary pallbearer, Doug Stearman.
