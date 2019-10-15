Paul T. Lewis passed away on October 13, 2019 at age 90. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the private Memorial Service at 10 a.m.
Mr. Lewis served the Lord as a Minister. He is survived by sons, Jeff Thomas (Joy) Lewis and Perry (Jennifer) Lewis; grandchildren, Jeremy (Becca) Lewis, Justin (Erica) Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Chandler Lewis, and Meghan (Paul) Pearson; and great-grandchildren, Camden, Callie, and Conleigh. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years and faithful partner in ministry, Barbara June Lewis; and parents, Leslie and Johnnie Black Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the camp started by Pastor and Mrs. Lewis, www.neotez.org , in the Get Involved section. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.