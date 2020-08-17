Paul Wesley Simpson, who was 88 years old, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on
Monday, August 3 rd , 2020. He had a blessed life and we are lucky to have had him in our lives.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Simpson. He was the father of 5 children-
Wesley Simpson, Rosalyn Johnston, Tracy Simpson, Holly Petly, and Scott Simpson. He had
two sons-in-law, Stanley Johnston and Roddie Petly. He had two daughters-in-law, Christine
Simpson and Dawn Simpson. He had 12 grandchildren- Tommy Simpson, Danny Simpson,
Jamie Simpson, Andrew Simpson, Will Johnston, Austin Simpson, Aaron Simpson, Patrick
Tyree, Heather Tyree, Mary Allyson Tyree, Hunter Petly, and Taylor Petly. He also leaves a
brother, Gordon Simpson.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN
37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com