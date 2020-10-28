Pauline Holder Smith passed away on October 27, 2020 at age 90. The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Brother John Porter, is 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wilson County Memorial.
Mrs. Smith was born in Lebanon TN to Herbert and Bennie Barrett Holder. She worked as a Nurse and was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist. She enjoyed reading and watching soap operas, and was a collector of cookbooks. She is survived by children Andy (Jeannie) Smith, Larry Smith, Donna (Ralph) Gould, Randall Smith, Pam Taylor, Bonnie (Jerry) Adams, and niece she raised like a daughter, Joanna Robinson, 15 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, sisters Helen (Wayne) Wright and Peggy (Jimmy) Taylor, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Perry Smith, son Buford Smith, nephew she raised as a son Eugene Holder, parents Herbert and Bennie Holder, sister Virginia Todd, and brother Gene Holder. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.