Pauline Lois “Honey” Cawthron Payne, age 77, joined our Lord in Heaven on Saturday afternoon, November 14, 2020.
Pauline was born in Wartrace, TN on September 15, 1943, the daughter of Clyde and Edith Cawthron. She graduated from Tullahoma High School and Saint Thomas Nursing School in Nashville. She met the love of her life James Payne and they married on August 6, 1966 at the Cathedral of Tomorrow officiated by Rex Humbard in Akron, Ohio where they lived until 1976 when they returned to Nashville in the Hermitage area. She was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. Lovingly nicknamed by her grandchildren as their precious “Honey”, Pauline never ceased bragging about her grandchildren to all who could hear. After they retired, Jim and Pauline hit the road in their 40-foot fifth wheel and traveled to every state in the country and loved making friends wherever they went. Pauline had an insatiable curiosity for learning, travel, football, reading and was an avid Southern Gospel Music fan. She loved pageantry and was the Queen Mother of the Miss Tennessee USA, Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Georgia USA pageants. She loved seeing young women reach for personal excellence and work toward their goals. Her favorite pastime was supporting her five grandsons in all of their endeavors. Pauline is survived by her husband, James Payne; her sister, Vera Cawthron of Tullahoma; her sister-in-law, Donna Cawthron; brother-n-law, Charles (Kathy) Payne of Leesburg, FL; her two children, Kimberly Greenwood and her husband Lee, of Nashville, Andrew Payne and his wife Keela, of Kodak; five adored grandchildren, Dalton and Parker Greenwood, and Aiden, Brenden, and Cian Payne. She was preceded in death by her son, Randall “Randy” James Payne; her parents, Clyde and Edith Cawthron; her brothers, Billy Joe Cawthron and Harold Cawthron.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment will be at noon on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester, TN. Pallbearers will be Dalton Greenwood, Parker Greenwood, Aiden Payne, Brenden Payne, Brandon Thomas and Joseph Ozment. The family requests that memorials be in the form of contributions to Victory Baptist Benevolence Fund or the Masonic Widows’ and Orphans’ Fund of Tennessee. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
