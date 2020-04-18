Peggy Ann Brimm, 88, of Gallatin, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
There will be a private graveside service Saturday, April 18 at Crestview Memory Gardens, with her grandchildren honoring her as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity, to Ronald McDonald House, 2144 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212, or to Avalon Hospice, 394 West Main Street Suite A-3, Hendersonville, TN 37075. There will be a Public Memorial Service at a later date to be announced.
Mrs. Brimm was born May 13, 1931 in Davidson County to the late Ellis Herman McCrary and Donna Atwell McCrary. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Bill McCrary; and sisters, Earlene “Bunch” Womack and Agnes Parker. She is survived by husband of 70 years, James Brimm of Gallatin; children: Cindy Hawkins (Stanley) of Gordonsville, Terri Bentley (Al) of Gallatin, John Brimm (Annette) of Gallatin, and Mike Brimm (Bev) of Gallatin; sister, Jean Cage of Gallatin; 12 grandchildren: Chris Hawkins (Ann), Rachel Alvis (Trey), Libby Boone (Nathan), Becky Rogers (Johnny), Brittany Stover, Allison Bentley, Hannah Patterson (Dylan), James Brimm, Joshua Brimm, Jessica Mason (Will), Christina Dougal (Luke), and Matt Brimm (Amber); and 12 great-grandchildren: Addison Hawkins, Christian Hawkins, Lana Alvis, Bo Boone, Luke Rogers, Lincoln Rogers, Levi Rogers, Gavin Stover, Mason Stover, Liam Mason, Logan Mason, and Olivia Mason. Mrs. Brimm was a member of Cairo United Methodist Church.
