Peggy Delores Hollis, born April 5, 1943, passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother Zula “Zulie” Hollis. Zulie cared for Peggy for most of her life, after the death of her mother, Myrtle Jane Hollis, when Peggy was only seven months old. She was also preceded in death by her father, Freeman “Penny”Hollis, sisters Ruby Kate Hollis, and Virginia Ann Hix (Bob).
She is survived by sisters Elizabeth Irene Woodliff and Nellie “Tiny” Smith. (Lewis) She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In an effort to assist in a current research study at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), Peggy was chosen as a participant to be studied for the effects of COVID-19 on the brain. She was one of 20 individuals picked for this landmark study. VUMC is the only research center in the United States that is conducting a study of this nature. By participating in this study, Peggy continues to give.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peggy’s memory to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. The family thanks you for your prayers and condolences.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com