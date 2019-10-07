obit

Peggy Jean Hayes, 60, of Lebanon, passed away on October 7, 2019.  The Graveside Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Conatser Cemetery. 

 

Ms. Hayes was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ and had worked for the Bradley Candy Company.  She is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Saterifield; sister, Suzie (Gary) Johnson; and grandchildren, J.T. Saterifield and Rose Michelle Saterifield.

 

She is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ruth Phillips; sisters, Patricia Ann Davis and Debbie Rose Phillips; brother, Jerry Lee Phillips; and half-sister, Betty Sue Wynne.

 

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

