Perry Joe Carlton, age 83, passed away Wednesday evening, January 13, 2021 in the arms of family in his home.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grand-father, and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Verna Carlton, brothers Herschel and Russell, sister Elizabeth Upchurch, and great-grandson Isaac Schmitt. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Lois Evadean Carlton and their two sons, Jeff Carlton (wife Lisa) and Jon Carlton (wife Shelli); grandchildren, Mary Gochkoff, Abby Parker, Hannah Schmitt (husband Kyle), Jonathan Carlton (wife Kristen), Luke Carlton, Jared Carlton (wife Heather), Emily Adams (husband Leyton), and Joseph Carlton; great-grandchildren Hayden, Cameron, Robert, Charlotte, Owen, and Julia; and many nieces and nephews.
Perry was a native of Clinton County, Kentucky and served in the United States Air Force. He accepted Christ as his Savior in 1960. After his military service he moved to Lebanon, Tennessee and spent over forty years with Life of Georgia Insurance Company before retiring. Along with several other families, he and his wife helped start Grace Bible Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and song leader for over forty years.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 17th from 2-5 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 255 Franklin Road, Lebanon, TN 37087 with a memorial service directly following, officiated by Jared Helms. A graveside service will be Monday, January 18th at 11AM at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
