Philip Haywood Ivey, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed due to complications from Covid-19 on Sunday, December 20th, 2020.
Philip Haywood Ivey was born at home on May 22nd, 1950 in Decatur County, Tennessee, the son of the late Haywood and Vannie Tennessee Cole Ivey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Leon Enlo Ivey. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Katherine Jo Williams Ivey; son, Jeffrey Haywood Ivey of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Lucie Kate (Scott) Proffitt of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; grandson, Dillan Cole Hicks; sister, Edna Marie Ivey Duke of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Mr. Ivey attended Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tennessee and went on to continue his education at the University of Tennessee at Martin. He served as a communications coordinator for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for 28 years. Prior to his retirement from TVA in 2006, Mr. Ivey was an associate editor at the Savannah Courier newspaper in Savannah, Tennessee in the 1970’s, and then joined the Hartsville Vidette newspaper in Hartsville, Tennessee as editor-in-chief. Phil was a voracious reader, and enjoyed cooking and home improvement projects. Anyone who knew Phil will remember his wisecracking personality, good-naturedly irreverent sense of humor, and generous spirit. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
