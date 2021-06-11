Phillip A. Tomerlin, age 78 of Lebanon, passed away June 9, 2021.
Born in Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late Oscar and Janie Lee Shannon Tomerlin. He was a 1960 graduate of Lebanon High School. He retired from Texas Boot with 36 years of service and worked 25 years with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department.
He is survived by two sons: Greg Tomerlin, Jeff (Annette) Tomerlin; two grandchildren: Savannah and Cody Tomerlin; sister, Shirley Malone; brother, Robert Shannon (Mary Margaret) Tomerlin; mother of his sons, Geraldine Tomerlin.
Funeral services: Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Medlin officiating. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active Pallbearers: Sheriff Robert Bryan, Terry Ashe, Sgt. Cory Buhler, Officer Derick Way, Judge Barry Tatum, Larry Bowman, Lt. Barry Graves, Chris King. Honorary Pallbearers: Wilson County Sheriff’s Department and Lebanon Police Department.
Visitation: Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 12 Noon- 2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.