Phillip Morris Horton, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 30, 2020. Phillip
was born in Chattanooga, TN and graduated from Tyner High School. In
1962, Phillip moved his young family from Chattanooga to Nashville to work
with CSX Railroad, where he retired in 1999. After retiring Phillip and his wife,
Barbara moved to Daytona Beach, FL and lived there until 2012 before
moving to Mt. Juliet, TN. Phillip loved to spend time with his children,
grandchild and great-grandchildren. His favorite thing to do was to be on the
lake boating with his family and their friends. Phillip was the son of the late,
Gilbert Joseph and Eutice Stansbury Horton of Chattanooga, TN. He was also
preceded in death by his sister, Barbara H. Walters, also of Chattanooga.
He is survived by:
Wife – Barbara Howard Horton
Sons – Timothy (Teresa) Horton of Antioch, TN and
Kenneth J. (Tyra) Horton of Boca Raton, FL
Grandson – Daniel (Rachel) Horton of Mt. Juliet, TN
Great-grandchildren – Hannah, Sophia, Olivia and Emilee Horton
Many nieces and nephews
No funeral services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street,
Nashville, TN 37203; by phone at 615-327-1085 or at
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com