Phillip Morris Horton

Phillip Morris Horton, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 30, 2020. Phillip

was born in Chattanooga, TN and graduated from Tyner High School. In

1962, Phillip moved his young family from Chattanooga to Nashville to work

with CSX Railroad, where he retired in 1999. After retiring Phillip and his wife,

Barbara moved to Daytona Beach, FL and lived there until 2012 before

moving to Mt. Juliet, TN. Phillip loved to spend time with his children,

grandchild and great-grandchildren. His favorite thing to do was to be on the

lake boating with his family and their friends. Phillip was the son of the late,

Gilbert Joseph and Eutice Stansbury Horton of Chattanooga, TN. He was also

preceded in death by his sister, Barbara H. Walters, also of Chattanooga.

He is survived by:

Wife – Barbara Howard Horton

Sons – Timothy (Teresa) Horton of Antioch, TN and

Kenneth J. (Tyra) Horton of Boca Raton, FL

Grandson – Daniel (Rachel) Horton of Mt. Juliet, TN

Great-grandchildren – Hannah, Sophia, Olivia and Emilee Horton

Many nieces and nephews

No funeral services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street,

Nashville, TN 37203; by phone at 615-327-1085 or at

www.alivehospice.org/donate

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

