Phillip Wayne Edwards, 70, passed away at his home in Deland, Florida of a heart attack on October 2, 2019.
He was the son of the late Howard Lee and Catherine Climer Edwards. He was also preceded in death by niece, Margery Catherine Emmert and nephew, 1st Lt. William Eric Emmert.
He is survived by wife of 51 years, Cora Tomlinson Edwards; daughters, Michelle Edwards (Jimmy) Walker and Teresa Edwards (Greg) Lanham; grandchildren, Kayla and Dalton Walker, Madison Walker (Jonathan) Dills, Melissa Edwards, and Ashley Stahl; great-granddaughter, Isabell "Bella" Kipe, all of Florida; and sister, Brenda L. Edwards (Bill) Emmert of Lebanon.
Wayne grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1967. He was a member of First Baptist Church and Fairview Baptist Church. He worked as a sack boy and stocker at Moser's East High Street; later becoming a fulltime butcher. He moved his family to Florida in 1985 and was the butcher for Winn Dixie where he retired three weeks ago.
No services were planned.
