Phineas Raydean Dorris, Jr., age 53 of Mt. Juliet passed away August 21, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Phineas Raydean Dorris, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Martha Dickens. He is survived by wife of 26 years, Telina “Tina” Dorris; mother, Dorothy Dorris; children, Kellie (Bryan) Ward, C. J. (Lindsey) Dorris, Bryce (Savannah) Dorris and Chelsea Dorris; brothers, Dwayne (Vicki) Dorris and James (Lauree) Dorris; sisters, Barbara (Mike) McDonald and Joyce (Terry) Fussell; and 6 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Monday, August 24th at 2pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Troy Dickens officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with C. J. Dorris, Bryce Dorris, Bryan Ward, Scott Collins, Robert Moore and Nau Lopez serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 23rd from 2-8 pm and Monday, August 24th from 12 noon until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com