Polly Stark, age 76 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Gary Bourgeois, will be held on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
She is survived by children, Tami Meseroll, Todd Bathgate, and C. Andrew Bathgate; twin sister, Patricia “Pat” Jeffrey; sisters, Sandy Moore and Susie Beers; niece, Brenda (Gary) Bourgeois; great-nephews, David Bourgeois, Johnathan Bourgeois, and Timothy Bourgeois; great-niece, Allison Bourgeois. She was preceded in death by husband of 27 years James Marvin “Jim” Stark; parents, Charles M. and Sarah Mutersburgh Hannon.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.