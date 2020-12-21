Priscilla Cordova Parton, age 85 of Lebanon, TN, died December 17, 2020.
Mrs. Parton was a member of Joy Church International. She enjoyed teaching Bible classes, sewing and canning. Mrs. Parton was the daughter of the late, Joseph Delfin Cordova and Jennie Apodaca Cordova. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Parton and her siblings, Alyce Martinez, Leroy Cordova, Robert Steven Cordova, David Cordova, Ernestine Ingram, Eva Rogers, Frederick Cordova, Dan Cordova and Sarah Yoder.
She is survived by: daughter – Debra Parton; siblings – Julie Marlow, Marian Jordan, Evelyn Archuleta, Edna Hemsoth, Betsy Gladieux, Del Cordova and Richard Cordova; granddaughter – Lindsey Young; great-granddaughter – Jennie Young; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. EST Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN with John Reed officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Joy Church International or the American Kidney Association.
