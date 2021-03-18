Priscilla Dean Thomas age 74 of Watertown died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt- Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Jan. 17, 1947 in Fayetteville, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Quincy Marshall and Ruby Brown Marshall and was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Thomas in 2017; a brother, Bill Marshall and an infant sister, Virginia Marshall. Priscilla was a 30 year employee of Hartmann Luggage.
She is survived by her daughters, Alicia (John) Robinson of Lebanon, Andrea (Junior Davis) Thomas of Watertown, Sonia (Leland Hill) Thorne of Lebanon; grandchildren, Brandi (Daniel) Harp, Matthew (Alicia) Robinson, Paige (Jeff) Musser; step grandchildren, Tiffany Garrett and Justin Davis; great grandchildren, Brandt and Ethan Harp, Noah, Owen and Wyatt Musser and a Robinson great grandchild due in September; step great grandchildren, Tristen Oliver, McKenzie Lockwood, Emery Davis and a step great grandson due in July; sisters, Louise Logan of Lynchburg and Gladys Welch of Shelbyville; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation Noon till 8 p.m. Wednesday and Noon till service time Thursday. Pallbearers, John Robinson, Junior Davis, Leland Hill, Matthew Robinson, Daniel Harp, Jeff Musser. Honorary pallbearers, Brandt and Ethan Harp, Noah, Owen and Wyatt Musser. Interment at Hunter Memorial Park. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318.