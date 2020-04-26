Priscilla Mai “Prissy” Graves, 61, passed away on April 21, 2020.
No services are scheduled.
Prissy was a homemaker in a larger sense; she made everyone feel at home and important, no matter where she was. That gravelly voice, the bubbling laughter, and her big hugs will be missed. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and she always loved a good yard sale.
Mrs. Graves is preceded in death by her husband, William “Buddy” Graves; son, Mickey Graves; grandchildren, Timothy Graves and Rickey Netherton; parents, Carlos and Ada Gregory Hudson, and sister, Joyce Darnell. She is survived by her children, Samantha (Richard) Netherton, Rickey (Renee) Graves, and Timothy (Kimberly) Graves; grandchildren, Landon Netherton, Kayleigh Graves, Brendan Graves, Paisley Roberts, Jemma Cooper, and Finley Roberts; siblings: Janice (Bobby) Garrett, Rebecca (Doug) Garrett, Margie (Harold) Taylor, and W.T. (Mary) Hudson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.