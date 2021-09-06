Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Raburn Barron, age 85, of Hermitage, TN, died September 3, 2021. Raburn was born in Bradford, TN and was the son of the late, Gervase and Ethel Davidson Barron. He was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and was retired from Dupont with over 30 years of service. Raburn was also preceded in death by his brother, Troy Barron and sister, Bobbie Barron Liles.
He is survived by: Wife of 60 years – Sandra Dennis Barron; Daughters – Jill (Kerry) Krantz and Joy (David) Wilkinson; Brother – Charles Barron; Grandchildren – Colton Krantz, Makenzi Krantz, Brennan Wilkinson, Braelyn Wilkinson and Britton Wilkinson.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Wayne Miller officiating. Entombment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will from 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service time Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel.