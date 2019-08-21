Rachel Ann Hodges, age 29, of Mt. Juliet, TN, gained her wings on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. Her death was a result of an accidental overdose following a long struggle with addiction. Rachel was a granddaughter, daughter, stepdaughter, sister, step-sister, sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, friend, and, most importantly, a person of worth and a Child of God. Rachel was a born and raised in Gladeville, TN. She was member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a 2008 graduate of Wilson Central High School. It is difficult to adequately capture a person in an obituary, especially someone whose adult life was largely defined by drug addiction. However, Rachel was so much more than her addiction…she was hilarious, warm, caring, beautiful, fearless, resilient, and deeply loved by those who were fortunate enough to truly know her. We are comforted in knowing that Rachel is now surrounded by light, free from the struggle of the disease that haunted her. Chances are that someone you know is struggling with the disease of addiction, and Rachel’s family encourages you to honor her memory by offering them your empathy, love, and support as they fight the darkness. Rachel was preceded in death by her beloved maternal grandparents, Johnny Lee “Pop” and Patricia Ann “Nana” Byrd and her paternal grandparents, Robert Leland and Margaret Hodges.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Kim Byrd Lance and Barry Lance; father, Russell Hodges; brother, Jonathan (Sara) Hodges; step-sister, Emilee (Erik) Buckmeyer; step-brother, Joshua Lance; nephew, Wren Hodges; aunts, Teri Byrd Sullivan (Howard Blaydes) and Cheryl Mason; uncles, Michael Lee Byrd and Robert (Dona) Hodges; and many cousins
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Hunn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Helen Ross McNabb Center in Knoxville, TN at https://www.mcnabbcenter.org/donate or via phone at 1-800-255-9711.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com