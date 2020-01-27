Ralph C. Williams, 75, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
A native of Smith County, TN, he was the son of the late Gene and Omie West Williams. Mr. Williams was also preceded in death by his sister, Wilmadene Sadler, and brothers Roy, John L., and Ronnie Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Sharon Williams; his children: Vicki (Mark) Quinn, Stacey Smyth, Daniel (Kelly) Williams, Abbie (Robert) Stafford, Jon (Rachel) Hurst, Jeri Cone, Pam York, and Tina Mullins; 19 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center. Visitation hours will be held an hour before and an hour after the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center in his name. (670 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087).