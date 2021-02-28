Ralph Cleo Miller, Jr., age 91, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 19, 2021.
Mr. Miller was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Capitol as an aircraft mechanic. He enjoyed building model airplanes. Mr. Miller was the son of the late, Ralph Cleo Miller, Sr. and Ethel May Miller. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Ethel May and Elizabeth “Betsy”.
He is survived by: wife of 60 years – Gloria Miller; children – Cathleen (Steve) Humphries, Diana Marie Hendricks, Charles Ralph (Lisa) Miller, Ginger (Jeff) Seely and Jeffrey Alan Miller; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com