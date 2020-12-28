Ralph Edward Fuqua passed away on December 24, 2020 at age 55.
Services may be scheduled at a later date. Mr. Fuqua is survived by his mother Goldie Fuqua, brothers Clayton Rayford “Ray” (Gail) Fuqua of Pensacola FL, Robert Terry (Kathy) Fuqua, and James Lynn (Kim) Fuqua of Lebanon TN, numerous nieces and nephews, several cats, and his good friend from school days to present, Troy Bond. He is preceded in death by father Clayton Fuqua Sr.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
