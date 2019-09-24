Ralph L. Coker

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.