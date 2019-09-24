Ralph L. Coker, age 83 of Gallatin, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 27 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, September 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday, September 27from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow the service at Sumner Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with Military Honors. Matt Gammons, Andy Gammons, Greg Coker, and Don Allen will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Salvation Army, 631 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207.
Mr. Coker was born May 3, 1936 in Trousdale County to the late Edward L. Coker and Eugenia Pardue Coker. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Amy Fagan; and brother Bill Coker. He is survived by wife of 34 years, Starr Templeton Coker of Gallatin; daughter, Anita Burton (Johnny) of Bethpage; step-son, Steven Burnett of Gallatin; sister, Frances Allen (Don) of Gallatin; sister-in-law, Barbara Coker of Franklin, KY; two grandchildren, Matthew Gammons (Helga) and Andy Gammons (Jodi); and four great-grandchildren, Emma Gammons, Luke Gammons, Wesley Gammons, and Dylan Gammons.
Mr. Coker served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from Gary Manufacturing Company after 35 years of service. Ralph loved farming and raising cattle, was an avid U.T. fan, and served as a Trousdale County Commissioner for two terms.