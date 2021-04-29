Ralph L. Jones Sr.- age 89 passed away Monday April 26, 2021 in Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Franklin & Annie Juanita Thomason Jones; wife, Elaine D. Jones; and daughter, Jeanette Jones. Survived by sons, Ralph L. Jones Jr. & Stephen Edward Jones; daughter, Tracy (Pablo) Gutierrez; step-daughter, Missy (Tommy) Morgan; 6 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. Mr. Jones was a member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was a groundskeeper for the Florida Department of Transportation.
Visitation will be held on Friday April 30th 5-7 p.m. at the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 3762 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon, TN 37090. Funeral service on Saturday May 1st at the church at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Marc Wood to officiate the service. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers, Tony Gutierrez, Jacob Hart, Jacob Johnson, Caleb Jones, Mark Kenney, & Nathan Pettit.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alive Hospice in Madison, Tn. in honor of his late wife, Elaine. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com