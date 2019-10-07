Ralph Pennycuff, 76, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Quality Center for Rehab and Healing in Lebanon, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Owensby and Marie Pennycuff; brother, Boyd Pennycuff; and grandson, Ralph Jacob Pennycuff.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Jane Tompkins Pennycuff; sons, Neil (Kim) Pennycuff and Roger (Tracy) Pennycuff; brothers, Kareen Pennycuff and Dale Pennycuff; sisters, Judy (Ralph) Gaw, Linda (Steve) Baker, Betty (L.E.) Kreis, Rosamary Pennycuff, and sister-in-law Nola Pennycuff; grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Chapman, Amber (Cody) Carroll, Allison Pennycuff, and Amanda (Dustin) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Parker and Hadley Chapman, and Ainsley and Reed Roberts.
Throughout his life, Mr. Pennycuff worked as a truck driver for 30 years with Roadway Express where he was commended for logging over 3,200,000 miles of safe driving during his career. He was a dedicated Christian man, giving his life to the Lord July 21, 1983 at Mt. Juliet Missionary Baptist Church.
He loved his church and was a long time member of Pilgrim The Baptist Church in Hermitage, TN. Mr. Pennycuff was a devoted family man who will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 9, at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim The Baptist Church 3455 Hobson Pk., Hermitage, TN 37076 with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will be held at Fellowship United Baptist Church Cemetery in Jamestown, TN at 4:30 p.m. Elder Franklin Watkins and Elder Burl Rice will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Dustin Roberts, Matt Chapman, Cody Carroll, Austin Heffelmire, Michael Heffelmire, and Chris Sapp. Honorary Pallbearers will be the men of Pilgrim The Baptist Church and fellow truck drivers of Roadway Express.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 Obituary Line (615) 444-7700