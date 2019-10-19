Ralph Ungar, 90, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Russ Fairbanks, will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service with full military honors in Christ Church Cemetery (15354 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37211). The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
He is survived by wife of 68 years, Connie Ungar; children, Gary (April) Ungar and Ron (Rachel) Ungar; and niece, Kira Sue Khadem of Seattle, Washington. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Anna Caferro Ungar; and sister, Roxie Irwin.
