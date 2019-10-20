Randal Clinton “Randy” Mullins,72, of Old Hickory, TN, diedOctober 18, 2019. Mr. Mullins was a member of Old Hickory Church of Christ. He was a CB operator and enjoyed playing his guitar and making videos with his grandchildren. Mr. Mullins was the son of the late, W.C. and Mildred Holmes Mullins. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Mullins.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Andra Mullins; sons, Jeffrey (Karen) Mullins and Todd (Angie) Mullins; daughter, Tina (Kevin) Reeves; sister, Carol Holland; and grandchildren, Andrew Reeves, Rachel Reeves, Hannah Mullins, Jared Reeves, Caiden Mullins, Thomas Reeves, Preston Mullins, Nakea Weeks and Emily Weeks.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Old Hickory Church of Christ, 1001 Hadley Avenue, Old Hickory, TN with Bro. Don Loftis and Bro. Aubrey Johnson officiating. Entombment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Andrew Reeves, Jared Reeves, Caiden Mullins, Thomas Reeves, Preston Mullins, Jackson Moore, Logan Brantley and Rob Jones.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 410 allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bond Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to service Tuesday at the church.