Randall Jason Armstrong, (better known as "Randy") age 60, of Holladay, Tennessee, died in a tragic car accident on Friday, December 18th, 2020.
Randy was a skilled guitarist and songwriter, who made a big name for himself in the Central California music scene before moving to Tennessee in 1993. Randy left his mark on his hometown, and much of Middle Tennessee as a master carpenter and general contractor, building custom homes. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing with his grandson, Jude.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Riley Armstrong. He is survived by his mother, Jemma Armstrong; daughter, Tara Armstrong (Sean Gurdon); grandson, Jude Gurdon; sister, Alicia Armstrong (Corey) Curtis; brother, Donald Armstrong; nephew, Riley Lashlee and niece, Bergan Lashlee.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Les Stallings officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com