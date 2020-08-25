Randall Wayne Martinez -age 64 went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, he passed peacefully at his home in Lebanon TN.
He lived in California until 2007, when he moved from Yucaipa to Woodbury, Tennessee. He worked as an auto mechanic for most of his life, eventually owning an auto repair shop. He had a love of cars and had so many throughout his life that he lost count, many he wished he had kept. When he moved to Tennessee, he worked for the Bridgestone Distribution Center in Lebanon as the facility maintenance coordinator-taking care of the facility as if they were his own. Randy was an exceptional man. He gave 110 % to everything he did. To him, doing the right thing was essential and defined who he was.
He had many hobbies, one was his love of motorcycles. He loved the freedom of riding his Harley and took every opportunity to ride regardless of the weather. He was an avid golfer and relished spending time with his brothers-in-law playing a challenging round. He also looked forward to hunting each season. Unfortunately, his diminishing health prevented him from doing the things he loved the most.
Randy raised five children and had eight grandchildren; three girls from his first marriage to Anita: Cheryl Smith; her sons Luke and Collin. Sarah (Josh) Collins; their children Chelsey (Ian), Britney, Jameson, and Caleb; and Tabitha Martinez and her children Naomi and Randy James. His stepsons, whom he raised and considered his own; Corey Dryden and Kurtis (Madison) Dryden. They were all the light of his life, and each held a special place in his heart. He delighted in watching them grow and mature, praising them for their accomplishments and victories and offering support and encouragement in times of need. He taught them how to be their best and that both failure and success are a part of life. He was proud of his family and he cherished them all.
He was married to Helen for 18 years, and they were best friends and companions. If you were to ask him, he would tell you, "God had all this planned, without her, I would not have made it through any of this." Together is the word that best described Randy and Helen. They did everything together, including working at Bridgestone for 12 years. His co-workers thought he was crazy for working with his wife, but he would not have had it any other way.
Randy leaves behind siblings, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by many family members, most significantly his mother Coleta Adkins and uncles Sonny McClure, Gene Boyt, and several friends. He was not ready to leave this life and fought to the very end. He never gave up on this fight or any other. However, Randy had the understanding that God numbered our days, and that included his. He knew love; he gave and received it freely. Love for his wife, family, and friends, love for his dreams, ambitions, work, and, most importantly, the love he had for God.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29th from 1 - 3 pm with the service following at 3:00 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon TN.
Memorial donations may be made to: The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio St. Ste. 500 Chicago IL 60611 Phone 800.733.6741 or online at PulmonaryFibrosis.org. In Honor of Randy Martinez.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in charge of local arrangements (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com