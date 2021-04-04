Randolph Wilson, age 84, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away April 1, 2021.
He was preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Anne Lowry Wilson; parents, Andrew Wilson and Rosa Lee Wilson; brothers, Kenneth Wilson; Ernest Wilson; daughter, Kaye Wilson; and son, Kerry Wilson. Mr. Randolph was survived by his daughter, Beverly (Glen) Jordan; sons, Mike (Cindy) Wilson and Kevin Wilson; grandchildren, Jennifer (James) Fuller, Kimberly (Byron) Draper, Stephanie Wilson (Fiancé, Todd), Christopher Wilson, Matthew (Christy) Wilson, and Parker Wilson; sister-in-law, Judy Wilson; 4 nephews; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be held April 7, 2021 at 1:00pm at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com