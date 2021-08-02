Randy N. Alsup, age 72 of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He had fought a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
A native of Lebanon, TN, he graduated from Lebanon High School. He was a member of the Berea Church of Christ. After serving in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, he worked at Bridgestone Firestone in LaVergne for thirty years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Gann Alsup; mother, Margaret Rankin Alsup; brother-in-law, Dale Carver.
He leaves behind to cherish is memory, his wife of twenty years, Connie Pursell Alsup; four children: Eric (Kricket) Alsup, Andrew Alsup, Alison (Scot) Smith, Jennifer (Brian) Sartin; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; three sisters: Lynn (Brice) Winfree, Pam (Steve) Earnest, Wynema Carver; brother-in-law, David Gann; several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with family members serving as pallbearers.