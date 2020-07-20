RAY DILL, 78, passed away Monday, July 14, 2020, at his residence
surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Kathleen Walker Dill; & sister, Mae Dill. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Phillips Dill; son, Rusty Dill; daughters, Rachel
Dill & Renee Dill; brother, Jimmy Dill & his wife, Inez; grandsons, J. R.
Dill & Troy Dill.
Ray was a retired Steel Rule & Die maker with Rock Tenn, and later worked
with the Auto Auction. He coached baseball in Lebanon for many years from
Farm League to Babe Ruth. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, barrel racing, and
attending activities at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 16th at 11:00 a.m. in
the Conatser Cemetery. Bro. Jason Mull will officiate the service.
Mr. Dill's family will serve as active pallbearers.
