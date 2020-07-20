obit

RAY DILL, 78, passed away Monday, July 14, 2020, at his residence

surrounded by his loving family. 

 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Kathleen Walker Dill; & sister, Mae Dill.  He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Phillips Dill; son, Rusty Dill; daughters, Rachel

Dill & Renee Dill; brother, Jimmy Dill & his wife, Inez; grandsons, J. R.

Dill & Troy Dill.

 

Ray was a retired Steel Rule & Die maker with Rock Tenn, and later worked

with the Auto Auction. He coached baseball in Lebanon for many years from

Farm League to Babe Ruth. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, barrel racing, and

attending activities at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.

 

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, July 16th at 11:00 a.m. in

the Conatser Cemetery. Bro. Jason Mull will officiate the service.

Mr. Dill's family will serve as active pallbearers.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS (615) 444-7007

OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.

