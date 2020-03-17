Mr. Ray Douglas Lester, age 77 of the Norene Community, passed away March 10, 2020. A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Henry Douglas Lester and Florence Neville Lester. He was a 1961 graduate of Watertown High School and received his BS from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from AVCO/Textron. He was a faithful member of Salem Church of Christ where he had served as an elder, Sunday school teacher and song leader.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Jane Baird Lester; two children: Lorie (Jason) Franklin, Eric Douglas (Christina) Lester; five grandchildren: Alexander Jace “A.J.” Franklin, Baylor Ray Franklin, Anna Elizabeth Lester, Bryant Douglas Lester, Bennett Nicholas Lester.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Joey Barkley officiating. Interment – Roselawn Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers: Men of Salem Church of Christ, Larry and Lloyd Baird, Dillard Rodgers, Lynn Russell, Anthony Maxwell, Howard Thompson. Active Pallbearers: A.J. Franklin, Baylor Franklin, Bryant Lester, Bennett Lester, Jason Franklin, Jerry Dunn.
Visitation was Saturday 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.