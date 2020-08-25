Ray Owen Alsup, - age 74 of Lebanon passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by father, John E. Alsup Sr.; mother, Nellie Lucille Bryant Alsup; and brother-in-law, Eldon Smith.
He is survived by son, Daniel (Laura) Alsup; daughter, Debbie (Mike) Sloan; brother, John E. (Donna) Alsup Jr.; sister, Nelda Smith; grandchildren,Callie (Kyle) Tuggle, Bryant (Erika) Alsup, Caleb (Megan) Alsup, Payton (Chelsey) Alsup, Case Sloan, and Drew Alsup; and great-grandchildren, Emery and Tinley Tuggle.
Mr. Alsup was retired from Pirelle Tires, as owner of College Street Auto Sales, and as a farmer.
Visitation will held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from1 p.m.-3 p.m.in the Partee House (233 West Main St.) with graveside services to follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Don Hutchinson will officiate the services.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com