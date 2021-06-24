Raymond Allen Lasater, age 92 of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ennis and Fannie Mai Lasater; brothers, Joe and Ed Lasater; infant son, Allen Wayne Lasater; son, Kevin Lasater; and great granddaughter, Linsey Weaver.
He is survived by wife of 71 years, Sarah Lasater; children, Karen (Tom) Weaver, Charles Boyd (Leigh Ann) Lasater, and Myron (Dana) Lasater; brother, Ernest (Doylene) Lasater; sister, Frances (Cliff) Baker; grandchildren, Robert (Kim) Weaver, Tommy (Andrea) Weaver, Charles Weaver, Phillip (Amber) Lasater, Megan Lasater, Connie (Jake) Schutt, Chris (Kelly) Lasater, John (Mallory) Lasater, Hailey (Sam) Roller, and Austin Lasater; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Mr. Lasater spent his childhood and teenage years helping on the family farm in Leeville and playing baseball. In 1949 he was drafted by the Pittsburg Pirates but declined in order to marry his sweetheart; a marriage that lasted 71 years.
He continued a career at AVCO Aerostructures that began in 1946 and ended upon retirement in 1983. In his lifetime he rode motorcycles, water skied, loved flying airplanes as a licensed pilot, served as a song leader at church for over 30 years and too much more to mention. He began keeping statistics on Lebanon High School Basketball and had records of over 1,000 games. With the late Clyde Harville, he began the coaches breakfast radio show that continues today. He had years of broadcasting Lebanon High School sports on WCOR.
In 1984 he was asked to paint a classroom at LHS that led to eventually painting the entire interior of the school. A friendship began with then principal, W.A. Wright, who encouraged him to continue volunteering his time as he chose. Until the final games were played at the old Lebanon High, he became an icon of the Lebanon High School Blue Devils and Devilettes, taking the names Mr. Blue Devil and Uncle Ray. Lebanon High School honored him for his dedication and service by including his name to the Nokes-Lasater Field.
While being a loving husband and father to his children and grandchildren, his other proudest accomplishment was holding a Guinness World Record for most consecutive holes of golf. On June 21, 1973 he finished a 62-hour-20-minute round of golf that completed 1,530 holes at the Hunter's Point Golf Course in Lebanon. The record still stands today and gained him worldwide recognition.
Visitation: Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 2-7 p.m. in the Terry Edwards Auditorium at Lebanon High School.
Funeral services are at the school on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Mark Medley and Gary Ward are officiating the service. Interment in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Robert Weaver, Tommy Weaver, Charles Weaver, Phillip Lasater, Jake Schutt, Chris Lasater, John Lasater, Sam Roller, Austin Lasater and Easton Lasater. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Marshall, Tom and Bud Brandon (In honor of their dad, Campbell Brandon), Hester Gibbs, Bruce Skeen, Randall Hutto, Larry Grissim, Alex Buhler, Bob Dillard, Richard Anderson, and Michael King.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lebanon High School Booster Club, 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087. Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.