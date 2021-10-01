Raymond D. Dedman age 88 of Lebanon passed away September 30, 2021.
Born in Wilson County, TN, he was one of eleven children of the late Seldon and Mary Elizabeth Woodall Dedman. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was a life-long farmer. He was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a past member of the Wilson County Farm Bureau, Wilson Farmers Co-Op and as a young man was named “Young Farmer of The Year”.
He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-four years, Brenda Ligon Dedman; three children: David Damar Dedman, Rae Ann Dedman and Danny Rollins; siblings: Betty Coleman, James and Billy Dedman.
He is survived by two sons: Jonathan (Lynn) Dedman, Brad (Tawni) Dedman; daughter-in-law, Lisa Rollins; five grandchildren: Graci and Tristan Williams, Nathan, Brendan and Henley Dedman; seven siblings: Mildred Petty, Charles (Betty) Dedman, Shirley Robinson, Rosa Durham, Gary (Brenda) Dedman, Jane Vaught, Lane (Eddie) Reed.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Charles McKnight officiating. Interment – Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeff and Greg Vaught, Brian Reed, Scott Hughes, David and Gary Dedman. Visitation Sunday 12 Noon- 5 p.m. and Monday after 11 a.m.