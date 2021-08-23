Raymond Hunter passed away on August 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malon & Ida Hunter; his wife, Pattie, infant son Steven, and son, David Hunter; sisters, Mildred H. Edwards & Ruth Arrington. Survived by his nephew, Glenn (Valerie) Edwards; nieces, Fay (Kai) Grissim & Kay (Ken) Berry; many great and great great nieces & nephews.
Raymond was born on July 10, 1928 at home on Horn Springs Road. He was a life long resident of Wilson County, living most of his entire life on the family farm on Mann Road. He was a 1946 graduate of Lebanon High School and then continued his education receiving a Bachelor's and Master's degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University. He began his teaching career at Flat Rock School as a teaching principal. He transitioned to Lebanon Special School District in 1955 as Industrial Arts teacher at Lebanon Jr. High School and became principal in 1963. Then he opened Walter J. Baird School as principal in 1975. In 1979 after 25 years in the LSSD, he began working for the State of Tennessee at the Tennessee Preparatory School and completed his teaching career as the Superintendent of Tennessee School for the Blind. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Lebanon where he served as a deacon. He was also active with the Gideon's International. Raymond enjoyed farming, traveling, spending time with family and friends, but most of all he enjoyed daily serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 5-7 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN. 37087, Funeral service Wednesday, August 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Partee House with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to follow in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include past and present principals and administrators of Walter J. Baird, Andy Brummett, Scott Benson, Mark Willoughby, Pam Sampson, Traci Sparkman, Tommy Hall & Linda McDowell.