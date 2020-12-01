Rebecca Mai Thomas age 84 of Alexandria, died Friday evening, Nov. 20, 2020 at St. Thomas Dekalb Hospital in Smithville.
Born Nov. 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Ray and Maggie Green Cripps Ray and was preceded in death by a her daughter, Shirley Clemons. Becky was a graduate of Liberty High School and was a longtime employee of the Sunset Restaurant in Lebanon. She is survived by her sons, Billy Ray Thomas of Alexandria and Joe Larry Thomas and his wife, Mary Etta of Watertown; grandchildren, Kristie (Stacey) Dixon, Justin (Paige) Thomas, Travis (Brandye) Thomas and Cody Thomas; great grandchildren, Jaxon, Parker, Bailey, Zoey, Jordan and Taylor; sister, Jean Herman and her husband, Frank of Alexandria; nephew, Scott (Kim) Herman of Cookeville and great nephew, Gabriel.
Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. till service time Tuesday. Pallbearers, Justin Thomas, Travis Thomas, Ricky Williams, Scott Herman. Interment at Hillview Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318