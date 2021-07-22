Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Rebecca Marie Knight, age 35, of Lebanon, Tennessee, formerly of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Lebanon.
She was born in Maury County and was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Ethel Bath and Mary Knight, and grandfather, Bernard Knight.
Rebecca was a graduate of Forrest High School Class of 2004. She was employed as a Supervisor with American Wonder Porcelain of Lebanon.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Jayden Averitt, Murfreesboro, TN; parents, Linda Knight and Jimmy Collins, Chapel Hill, TN, and Alan Knight, Pulaski, TN; brother, Daniel (Tammy) Knight, Lynnville, TN; grandfather, Oliver Bath, New Johnsonville, TN; special friend, Anthony Whitton, Lebanon, TN; two nieces and one nephew; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family members will receive friends on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service for Rebecca will follow at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Daniel Knight and Rev. David Johnson officiating.