Reed Woody, of Lebanon TN, passed away on January 24, 2020 at age 87.
The Memorial Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be accepting friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
Reed Woody was born in North Carolina to Pearl Ricker and Jim Woody. He served in the United States Army. In civilian life, he worked as a supervisor in textiles. He loved gardening, planting trees, and spending time with great-grandson Will. In his younger years, he was quite the baseball player.
Reed is survived by daughter Teresa (Bill) Moss, grandchildren Stephanie (Demond) Weir and Jewett Moss, brother Charles (Gwen) Woody, sisters-in-law Sue Collins and Margaret Reeves, great-grandchildren Will Weir and Alivia Weir, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Betty Jean Woody, parents Jim and Pearl Woody, brothers Jack, Wayne, Bill Joe, and Bobby Woody, and sister Mabel Wiseband. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.