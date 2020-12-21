Regina “Genie” Bolton, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 at age 50.
The family will receive friends for a gathering at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Friday, December 18th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Regina Carol Bolton was born on Wednesday, April 8th, 1970 in Carrolltown, Kentucky, the daughter of Mr. Carroll New and Ms. Linda Littrell New. In addition to her parents, she is survived by devoted husband of 18 years, Cary K. Bolton; sons, Riley Bolton and Tanner Bolton; sister, Shari (James) Proctor; stepmother, Rosa New; and four-legged companion, Scout.
Genie was a proud sports fan who loved to support her boys in any sport they chose to play. You could find her at every practice, ballgame, and event that Riley and Tanner participated in. She was their biggest fan not only on the court and field, but in their lives. If you couldn't find Genie at the ballfield or gym, you could always find her at the Basement Marketplace. She shared many cherished friendships there and loved to spend time making art and pottery. Genie loved the beach, to travel, and adored sloths and dolphins. Some of her favorite shows and movies to watch on television were the Twilight saga, SEAL TEAM, Dexter, Yellowstone, and Longmire. Genie’s entire heart was her husband, her boys, family, and community. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her sweet spirit.
