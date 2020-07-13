Regina Smotherman, 53, passed away on July 8, 2020.
The Memorial Service, conducted by Jeff Reynolds, is 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Mrs. Smotherman was a very maternal and loving soul, loved by many. She loved spending time with her family, especially time on the beach or in the mountains with the grandkids. She had worked in childcare for 30 years, mostly with Linda’s Little Ones.
She is survived by husband Darren Smotherman; children: Elisha (Travis Frierson) Smotherman, Jessica (Terry Bell) Smotherman, Ericka (Dakota) Lyles, and Justin (Caitlin Lasater) Smotherman; father: Jimmy Gordon; sisters: Mary “Sissy” Gordon and Lesa (Charles) Mosley; grandchildren: Adalynn Erdman, Raelynn Smotherman, Lily England, Triton Bell, Tyus Bell, Kinley Lyles, Clayton Lyles, and Ella Smotherman; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and special family friend Anna Rich. She is preceded in death by mother Ida Mae Gordon and brother Jimmy David Gordon. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.