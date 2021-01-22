Ret. Lt. Col. Frederick “Fred” Sullivan, born October 5, 1944 in Biloxi, Mississippi passed away on January 20, 2021 in Hermitage.
Fred loved bluegrass music, playing banjo and guitar, amusement parks and music festivals, and especially spending time with his grandkids.
Mr. Sullivan graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and later spent many years working happily as a Funerals Coordinator for the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by parents, Fred Lee and Dorothy “Dot” Jean Sullivan.
Survived by daughter, Ashley Sullivan (Jayce) Crook; brother, Tom Sullivan; grandsons, Jayden Crook and Dylan Moore; granddaughter, Cheyenne Moore and step-grandson, Chad Moore.
Funeral Service will be held February 9, 2021 at 12pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Middle TN Veterans Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be February 9, 2021 from 10am until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com