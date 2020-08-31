Rev. Jack A. Custer, age 80 of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral Service will be Monday, August 31st at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Rev. Wade Trimmer officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 30th from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, August 31st from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sumner Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors. Mark Custer, David Custer, Tim Custer, Zach Custer, Kip Custer, and T.J. Custer will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Rev. Custer was born May 26, 1940 in Sumner County to the late Jack Custer and Effie Mae Stinson Custer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Boze Custer of Lebanon; children, Cheryl Custer Brush of Lebanon, Mark Darren Custer (Ginger) of Augusta, GA, David Allen Custer (Rhonda) of Westmoreland, and Timothy Lee Custer (Deanna) of Augusta, GA; 9 grandchildren, Brandy Schlein (Greg), Andrea Buono, Mark Templeton, Jr, Keris Armstrong (Jeremy), Kip Custer, Zach Custer (Lindsey), Jessica Byrd (Drew), Julian Quattlebaum (Julia), and T.J. Custer (Courtney); and 14 great grandchildren, Alexis Schein, Kylie Schlein, Austin Adams, Tucker Armstrong, Bowen Armstrong, Camden Armstrong, Aliah Byrd, Maddox Byrd, Alana Byrd, Jack Custer, Eva Custer, J.P. Quattlebaum, Hudson Templeton, and Lee Custer. Mr. Custer graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1959 and Cumberland University in 1968, with an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters. He served our country in the United States Army. Rev. Custer began in Ministry at First Baptist Church in Westmoreland, then Southside Baptist Church in Lebanon and Trinity Baptist Church in Lebanon. He then continued his ministry in Augusta, GA where he ministered at Second Baptist Church, Bakerwood Baptist Church, and Bible Cathedral. He was a co-founding member of the Board of Faith Rescue Mission. He was a past member of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis International. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.