Reverend Jon Kenneth Gray, 76, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Jan. 21, 2020.
Reverend Gray was an ordained elder in the Church of the Nazarene and served as pastor, teacher and counselor to many over his 35 years of service. A graduate of Eastern Nazarene College in 1965, he obtained a Bachelor of Religion and Master’s Degree in Counseling. He was ordained in 1969. He pastored a number of churches in New England including; Cambridge MA, Lowell First Church MA, Dalton Berkshire MA, Concord NH, and Bangor First Church ME. He also pastored churches on the Central Florida District; Orlando First and United Church of the Nazarene from 1986 – 1997. Reverend Gray completed his pastoral career at Covenant Fellowship Church in Mt Juliet, TN. After retirement, he continued to minister to many through family and marriage counseling. Jon served for four years as the Volunteer Coordinator at Mt Juliet Animal Care and Control Center.
Jon was the son of the late Kenneth and Rosalind Forrest Gray. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Waterman Gray.
He is survived by his children: Jeffrey J. (Brenda J.) Gray, Julie J. Gray and Heather (Mark) Rampey; sister, Rosemarie Gray; grandchildren: Taylor Gray, Jordan Gray, Mackenzie Gray, Zachary Gray, Paige Wilson and Jacob Rampey; and great-grandchild, Myles D. Wilson.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Heritage Chapel of the First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or the Parkinson’s Foundation of Tennessee, 2300 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203
Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com