Rex Atkins passed away on April 2, 2020 at age 89.
Mr. Atkins was born in Montgomery County TN to James Irvin and Bertie Mann Atkins. He served in the United States Air Force then became a truck driver in civilian life. Mr. Atkins drove for William Hayes Lines and Jones Truck Lines and as a Teamster, was a proud member of local #480. He loved driving and tinkering with Ford cars and trucks.
Mr. Atkins was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Prior to that, he was a deacon and active member of First Baptist Church for many years. He loved to work with his hands and had a practical knowledge and skill of countless trades from carpentry to mechanics. He was an avid reader. He loved to read history, current events, and his Bible. He was loved and respected by anyone who knew him. He loved his family, God, and his country.
Mr. Atkins is survived by children Michele (Stanley “Tooter”) Burton and Rex Atkins Jr., grandchildren Tara Burton, Matt (Lauren) Burton, and JoBeth Howell, great-grandchildren Logan Wills and Madelyn Burton, brother Don Atkins, son-in-law Gary Howell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by wife of 60 years Jane Atkins, daughter Gale Atkins Howell, parents, and sister Margie Welker.
The Memorial Service, conducted by Reverend Steve Delashmit, is 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.