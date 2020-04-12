Rex Jones, 97, of Hermitage, TN, diedApril 6, 2020.
Mr. Jones was a resident of Flint, MI before moving to Tennessee in 1995. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Mr. Jones was the son of the late, Lloyd E. and Hazel M. Roach Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Jean Jones; grandson, Aaron Alies; and sister, Audrey Dake.
He is survived by his son, Ron (Mary) Jones; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
At Mr. Jones’ request, his remains will be cremated and no services are planned.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com