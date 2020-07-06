Rhodes, Jerri Lynn Texter, 51, of Watertown, TN, and formerly of Tallahassee, FL died July 2, 2020.
Jerri enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and fishing. She was the daughter of the late, Harleigh Allen and Alma Lagloria “Gloria” Ingram Texter.
She is survived by:
Children –Adam Pendris and Rebecca (Brenden Burson) White
Brother – Harleigh (Mary Burtch) Texter
Sister – Deanna (Pete Boyd) McPherson
Grandchildren – Brooks Pendris, Emmalyn Pendris, Jackson White
and Juniper Burson
Many nieces and nephews
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date in Tallahassee, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com