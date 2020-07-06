obit

Rhodes, Jerri Lynn Texter, 51, of Watertown, TN, and formerly of Tallahassee, FL died July 2, 2020. 

 

Jerri enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and fishing. She was the daughter of the late, Harleigh Allen and Alma Lagloria “Gloria” Ingram Texter.

She is survived by:

Children –Adam Pendris and Rebecca (Brenden Burson) White

Brother – Harleigh (Mary Burtch) Texter

Sister – Deanna (Pete Boyd) McPherson

Grandchildren – Brooks Pendris, Emmalyn Pendris, Jackson White 

                       and Juniper Burson

Many nieces and nephews

 

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date in Tallahassee, FL.

 

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

 

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

