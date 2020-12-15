Rhonda Joy McAnally Bratcher, age 65 of Old Hickory, TN passed away on December 9, 2020.
Rhonda was born in Columbia TN to Henry Ford and Pearline Brown McAnally who preceded her in death. Rhonda grew up in Mt. Pleasant, TN and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and soon after married the love of her life, Herbert Bratcher Jr. They enjoyed 47 years together. She was a devoted daughter, wife, and sister and also a loving Mother and Grandmother. Rhonda is survived by her husband, Herbert Bratcher Jr.; son, T.J.(Kristie) Bratcher of Fairview, TN; daughter, Andrea J. Bratcher (Skip) of Old Hickory, TN; sister, Lesa McAnally (Jeff) Lightfoot of Summertown, TN; grandchildren, Hunter Bratcher of Bellevue, TN, Chase Bratcher of Fairview, TN and Mitchel Milele of Old Hickory, TN; nieces, Addie and Sarah Lightfoot of Summertown, TN.
Rhonda retired from the State of TN Comptroller of the Treasury in 2016 and enjoyed time with her family and many friends and her trips to Pigeon Forge, riding in the mountains, it was her (comfort place). Rhonda truly loved her Lord and Savior Jesus and her faith in him was so important to her.
The family will hold a celebration of life service for her at a later date.
The family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research (13770 Noel Rd., Suite 801889, Dallas, TX, 75380. Memorials and notes to the family can be made at sellersfuneralservices.com
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com